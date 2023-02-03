Watch: Gran Turismo 7 VR Gameplay, New Details Revealed

A new hands-on video from IGN gave us our first proper look at Gran Turismo 7 gameplay on PSVR 2, alongside confirmation of some other minor details as well.

You can see the gameplay in the video from IGN above, which includes snippets of PSVR 2 footage from their hands-on with the game. The good news is that the footage looks fantastic, with a high standard of visuals that looks roughly equivalent to the standard PS5 flatscreen release. That being said, it’s hard to directly compare the two versions based of a few select snippets – keep an eye out for a more detailed graphics comparison from UploadVR around release.

In terms of gameplay, it looks like everything you would expect and there’s seemingly been no glaring, major sacrifices to the core gameplay experience on PSVR 2. You can turn around your shoulder to look behind you and, thankfully, all mirrors in the game still work as expected in VR and display reflections correctly – unlike recent Quest release GRID Legends.

IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey said he used both a PS5 DualSense controller and peripheral steering wheel and pedals during his demo. He didn’t play using the new PSVR 2 Sense controllers at all, and wasn’t able to confirm whether they’re supported. “[Sony] gave me no indication that it uses … the new controllers,” he says in the video.

We’ve reached out to Sony to clarify whether the PSVR 2 Sense controllers are supported for GT7, alongside other input methods. We will update this article if we receive a response.

The video also confirmed that GT7 does take advantage of the new haptics inside the PSVR 2 headset itself, which are activated briefly when you drive into a wall or hit an obstacle head on. McCaffrey felt that the new haptics integration “wasn’t bad, but I don’t think it really necessarily added a ton.”

Overall though, the comments sounded positive and the footage looks great. We can’t wait to get behind the wheel in PSVR 2 later this month when the headset launches on February 22 alongside a plethora of launch day releases.