CES 2023: Gran Turismo 7 Races Onto PSVR 2 At Launch

Gran Turismo 7, Sony’s premier racing sim, will arrive on PSVR 2 at launch.

Confirmed at CES 2023 by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, Gran Turismo 7 joins Horizon Call of the Mountain as Sony’s second first-party launch game. Taking a similar approach to Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2, Ryan confirms it’ll release as a free update, so all you need is a standard PS5 copy of Gran Turismo 7 to jump in. Accompanying this reveal was a brief first-person gameplay clip, which you can watch below.

When Gran Turismo Sport came to PSVR, you could race any car on any track, but VR support was limited to one-on-one races against an AI opponent and time trials. Footage above shows multiple cars racing in Gran Turismo 7 and with less than two months until PSVR 2’s launch, we’ll likely learn more soon.

We had mixed opinions in our Gran Turismo Sport impressions back in 2017. Calling it “frustratingly brilliant,” we considered it to be “an amazing VR experience without anywhere near enough content.”

Gran Turismo Sport’s VR mode offers just a taste of what the series can do with PSVR that’s oh so tantalizing but leaves you wanting much, much more. It’s frustratingly close to realizing the dreams of so many motorheads to the point that it seems cruel to have released something so close and yet so far.

Gran Turismo 7 arrives on PSVR 2 on February 22, 2023 as a free update for existing PS5 owners.