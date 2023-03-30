Gran Turismo 7 Adds New Cars & Track Layouts On PSVR 2

A free Gran Turismo 7 update adds five new cars and additional track layouts.

Following its high-profile PSVR 2 release last month, Polyphony Digital will add five new cars in the free Update 1.31 for Gran Turismo 7; Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ‘19, Porsche 959 ‘87, Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ‘64, Mazda 3 X Burgundy Selection and the Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18. Two new Nurburgring track layouts, Sprint and Endurance, are also available with additional race events. Here’s the official description:

Introducing two new layouts for Germany’s ‘Nurburgring’. The ‘Endurance’ layout combines the ‘Nordschleife’ and the ‘Grand Prix’ courses into a total 23,864m long track. This challenging technical course takes a shortcut through the Grand Prix section for a faster return to the Nordschleife. This layout has famously been used in races like the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS). The ‘Sprint’ layout takes a shortcut on turn 4 of the ‘Grand Prix’ circuit to form a 3,629m short course.

Further adjustments regarding tire models, aerodynamics, suspension physics and more are also included. There’s also mention of support for 120fps on PS5, but the text is unclear whether this extends beyond the standard PS5 mode and also applies when playing PSVR 2. Currently, GT7 runs at 60fps on PSVR 2 with 120Hz reprojection, so a boost up to a native 120fps would be quite the upgrade.

However, we tried the game out today with the new patch installed and it still appears to be running at 60fps reprojected at 120Hz, not native 120fps. Nonetheless, we reached out to Sony for official clarification, but have not received a response. We’ll update this article if we receive more info.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now exclusively on PSVR 2 and Update 1.31 is available now.