Gran Turismo 7 Developer ‘Cannot Talk’ About VR Support Yet

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital is tight-lipped about potential PS5 VR and PSVR support… for now.

In an interview with Eurogamer, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi was asked about PSVR support for the upcoming racing sim. He simply replied: “So regarding PSVR, we’re not at a state where we cannot talk about it yet.”

Well, that’s not a no at least.

Will Gran Turismo 7 Support PSVR 2?

The question of Gran Turismo 7 and PSVR support is an interesting one. PS4 exclusive Gran Turismo Sport did feature support for Sony’s first VR headset but only in very limited time trial and one-on-one AI race modes. We thought the support itself was fantastic, but the lack of options — likely due to the extra processing demands VR puts on the console — really hurt its longevity.

In fact, in 2019 Yamauchi himself said that one of the biggest improvements he expected to see in the next generation of consoles was with VR support. “The first thing that’s going to be affected by more power is VR,” he said. “I don’t think that there’s anything else that requires that much processing power. I really like VR; I’m one to believe in the possibilities of it, and it’s very suited for a driving game.”

Those comments, combined with Yamauchi’s answer above, give us hope that Gran Turismo 7 could end up supporting the upcoming PS5 VR headset. The device isn’t launching this year, though we are expecting it to arrive sometime in 2022. You can read up on everything we know so far right here.

GT7 itself launches on March 4 on PS5 and PS4, and it will be interesting to see if the latter version has any support to speak of this time around.