Gran Turismo Sport Updates Will Be Winding Down In 2020

If you’ve been enjoying the frankly absurd amount of free updates for Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport since launch in 2017, you might want to prepare for a quieter year.

Studio head Kazunori Yamauchi suggested as much on Twitter this weekend. Teasing an update arriving soon, he added: “This year’s updates are modest in frequency and volume.”

アップデートは来週来ます。今年のアップデートは頻度、量とも控えめ。⁰#GTSport pic.twitter.com/ziQkWdp460 — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) February 23, 2020

So don’t expect to see a wealth of new cars and tracks for Gran Turismo Sport in 2020. Every car and track that’s been added since launch can be played inside the game’s optional PSVR support, which offers either 1v1 AI races or time trials. The experience itself is first-rate, but Gran Turismo Sport’s VR support is notoriously bare bones.

Three new cars will be added in this latest update. The tweet above has some silhouettes which I’m sure people smarter than me can pick out.

With any luck, the winding down of free updates means that Polyphony Digital is ramping up production on the next iteration of the Gran Turismo series, presumably for PS5. Yamauchi confirmed a new game was in development in the middle of 2019, adding that the transition to new consoles would help improve the state of VR support.

“The first thing that’s going to be affected by more power is VR,” the developer said. “I don’t think that there’s anything else that requires that much processing power. I really like VR; I’m one to believe in the possibilities of it, and it’s very suited for a driving game.”

Hopefully that means PSVR support is a lock for Gran Turismo on PS5.