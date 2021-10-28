Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2

Rockstar Games’ hugely popular PS2-era hit, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 in the future.

This will likely be a full version of the open-world title ported to VR for the first time. San Andreas is one of the best-recieved games of all time, giving players the freedom to explore a huge world, drive vehicles and take on missions with different weapons. The game is traditionally played in third-person, but it’s likely that this port will be in first-person for the first time. The news broke on the Oculus Blog.

It looks like the game will be fully exclusive to Oculus Quest 2, with no version for PC VR headsets or the original Quest. Facebook has started releasing Quest 2-exclusives like the upcoming port of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, too.

The news comes off the back of remastered versions of GTA: San Andreas as well as GTA III and GTA: Vice City for the current generation of consoles.

This is the second PS2-era port Facebook is bringing to Oculus Quest 2. Earlier this month the company released a port of Resident Evil 4 in VR, which we thought worked incredibly well. These might not be the most graphically demanded titles on the market today, but they’re a good match for Quest’s limited computing power.

We’re expecting plenty more news out of Connect today, so stay tuned.