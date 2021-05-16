Gravitational Is A Gravity-Defying Puzzler For PSVR And PC VR

Gravity-defying puzzler Gravitational is coming to PSVR and PC VR very soon.

The VR title from developer Studica Solution will arrive on July 13th. Perp Games has also teamed up with the studio to release a boxed version of the game on July 16th. Check it out in the trailer below.

In the game, you play as a scientist named Sebastian, who uses a wheelchair. When his work at GraviCorp threatens to cause major damage, Sebastian travels through the facility, manipulating gravity to save the day. That means creating zero gravity areas to help you climb through environments, making new platforms and more.

If you’re on PC you can already try a demo of Gravitational over on Steam, where the game has official implementation for the HTC Vive (though we’d imagine other headsets work too). The game’s also been winning awards including at this month’s Big Festival, where it took home the ‘People’s Choice Award’ as well as receiving an honorable mention for the ‘Big Impact and Diversity’ category.

