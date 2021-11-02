Gravity-Driven VR Puzzler Gravitational Hits PSVR, PC VR Next Week

After a lengthy delay, gravity-focused VR puzzler, Gravitational, arrives on PSVR and PC VR next week.

The game from Brazil-based Electric Monkeys arrives on both platforms on November 11. An Oculus Quest version hasn’t yet been announced, though it’s always possible we see that later down the line. Check out the new story-focused trailer for the game below which shows off plenty of new gameplay.

Gravitational casts players as Sebastian, a physically-challenged scientist that uses a wheelchair. Sebastian specializes in gravity-defying technology and works for a giant corporation named Gravcorp (man, these people really like gravity). When his work goes wrong, he’s forced to undergo a challenging journey to the facility’s reactor to shut it down.

As the trailer shows, that means using handheld devices to move objects and make paths as well as dive into zero gravity areas. We’ll be interested to see exactly what types of challenges Electric Monkeys throws our way.

If you’re planning to play on PC then you can already sample the game via a free SteamVR demo.

Will you be playing Gravitational? Let us know in the comments below!