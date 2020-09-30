Gravity Lab Gets Oculus Quest 2 Graphics Bump

Mark Scrhamm’s Gravity Lab is the next game to get a seemingly noticeable bump in graphics for the upcoming Oculus Quest 2.

The physics-based puzzler, which first released on PC VR back in 2016 but hit Quest a little earlier this year, just got the update for free. Quest 2 isn’t out for another few weeks, landing on October 13th, but at least this means this version of the game will be primed and ready for launch day.

Over on Twitter, Schramm provided a quick look at the differences between the Quest version and the Quest 2 update, which you can see below. It’s just a small glimpse (and we’ll hopefully bring some video coverage ourselves soon), but you can see that some of the instruments you use in the game are now look a lot, well, shinier.

Gravity Lab is a little like Lemmings with marbles. In each of its 30 levels — which each have three variations via different difficulty options — you need to transport a set number of objects from one point to another. This will require using a mix of ramps, gateways that alter item’s gravity, switches and more. Things start off pretty simple but the game quickly descends into some pretty devious challenges.

We thought the game wasn’t quite as groundbreaking as it might have seemed in 2016 when it arrived on Quest 1, but its accessible brand of trials made for a lot of fun. “This is an enjoyable, accessible and (whisper it) incidentally educational piece of to-the-point VR gaming that’ll still put a smile on faces today. Not a bad return for a face from VR’s past, then,” we said in our 3/5 review.

Gravity Lab is the second game we’ve seen get noticable visual differences on Quest 2 beyond a bump in resolution. The other, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, has some striking differences in its early gameplay demo. We’ll keep you up to date with other updates as we get closer to launch.