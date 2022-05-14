Incuvo Confirms Green Hell VR For PSVR In 2023

Incuvo is bringing Green Hell VR to PSVR in 2023, following on from the Quest release last month and the upcoming PC VR release.

Creepy Jar, the developers behind the original flatscreen release of Green Hell on PC and consoles, signed a contract in 2020 with VR developers Incuvo to bring the game to VR on PC VR and Quest platforms. A new extension of that contract, announced this week, will see Incuvo port, publish and distribute the title on PSVR in 2023, with development starting after they finalise the PC VR release this month.

While that’s great news for PSVR fans, a few things remains unclear. First off, it’s not specified whether the release will be for the original PSVR headset or the upcoming PSVR 2 headset for PS5. The former seems unlikely, but we still don’t have a release date for PSVR 2. This year looks unlikely, with a release sometime next year now a safer bet. If that were the case, releasing on PSVR 2 would make the most sense for Green Hell, especially given Incuvo CEO’s recent bullish comments.

However, it’s also not known which version will come to PSVR. While all VR versions of the game stem from the original flatscreen release, the recently-released Quest version is a slightly abridged, streamlined version of the game, designed to work better on the standalone system. However, the upcoming PC VR release is a complete VR port of the original, with all the bells and whistles. It will be interesting to see which version Incuvo chooses to bring over to PSVR next year. We also know that Incuvo is working on new game modes, including co-op support, so hopefully that makes its way into the PSVR version at launch too.

Incuvo says the PC VR version of Green Hell is still “expected to release soon” on Steam. Keep and eye out for that and more news on the PSVR version in the weeks and months to come. You can read more about the Quest version of the game in our review here.