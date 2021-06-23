Green Hell VR May Get Original Game’s Extra Content In The Future

Green Hell VR developer Incuvo may add additional content to the game in the future.

The port of the survival game is due to launch first on PC VR headsets later this year, with an Oculus Quest port to follow. You can expect the VR version to bring all of the base Green Hell experience into headsets, complete with VR-native updates like motion controls.

Beyond that, however, Incuvo told me it’s “definitely open” to future content. Since its full launch the original Green Hell has continued to receive new content, including a two-part prequel experience, the latter half of which arrived earlier this week.

These updates also introduce other features like new enemies and weapon types, so it’d definitely be great to see these other elements come to the VR version later down the line. Don’t expect them to be included in the initial launch but, if the game performs well, then there might be hope we see more.

Look for Green Hell VR on PC before the end of the year.