Green Hell VR Releases June 9 For PC VR On Steam

The upcoming PC VR edition of Green Hell VR is set for release on June 9, during the upcoming UploadVR Showcase.

Green Hell VR, a port of the original survival game for PC and consoles, launched in April for Quest 2. The decision was made to release the Quest 2 version before PC VR, in order to implement feedback on the latter after users experienced performance issues in a demo earlier this year.

However, the Quest 2 and PC VR version also differ from each other. While both stem from the original flatscreen version, the Quest 2 release is a slightly abridged, streamlined version of the game, designed to work better on the standalone system.

This upcoming PC VR version, however, is a complete port of the original game. According to Incuvo, this includes “a wider terrain to explore, higher graphic fidelity, and different UI and mechanics yielding an even more immersive survival experience”

You can watch a new story trailer for the PC VR release embedded above.

“After two years of work we are thrilled to launch our game on Steam. The decision to split the PCVR and Quest launches was right, over these few extra weeks, we managed to polish important elements in the game to make it worth the wait,” said Incuvo CEO Andrzej Wychowaniec in a prepared statement.

While you wait for the PC VR version to drop in a few weeks, you can check out our review of the Quest release from last month or read our impressions of the PC VR demo from February.