This Free Oculus Quest Game Casts You As A Giant Greta Thunberg Saving The Planet

Greta Thunberg isn’t the only hope for our planet. In this free Oculus Quest game, you can save us all too. Well, you can by becoming a giant version of Greta herself.

Yes, really.

Greta vs. The World is one of the VR projects spinning out of this year’s Global Game Jam. The game envisions a world on the brink of environmental collapse in which each of Earth’s continents slowly creep towards boiling temperatures.

Fortunately we have a savior. Greta herself has ascended to godhood to control the elements. You’ll save the planet by grabbing clouds and sending them off in the direction of the hottest regions. If one area reaches 160 degrees, it’s game over, though you can keep your hand held over clouds to make them stay in place.

You can download the game and try it for yourself here so long as your Quest is in developer mode. It’s best to install the APK through SideQuest.

Take note that the game relies on room-scale tracking only so you’ll need a bit of space. It’s a fun, frantic bit of VR micro-managing. Juggling which clouds to send in which directions quickly gets chaotic. Obviously it’s just a game jam title so don’t expect a lavish amount of polish, but it’s definitely worth a look.

Greta vs. The World was made by Matt Dyer, Mark Sternberg, Matt Huiatt, Alex Bodnar, Jill Knight, Alessandro Salute. If you’re looking for more VR fun from this year’s Global Game Jam you should check out Interdimensional Matter.