GRID Legends Racing Game Coming To Quest 2 Next Week

In a surprise move by Codemasters, GRID Legends is coming to Quest 2 on January 12.

Released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation last year, GRID Legends marks the latest installment in the GRID franchise, featuring over 100 vehicles and 130+ race tracks. Joining F1 22 and Dirt Rally 2.0 as a new VR racing sim from Codemasters, this is the first time we’ve seen the developer working on a native Quest release, while those games are PC VR only.

On Quest 2, GRID Legends appears to be the full package. You’ll find the Formula 1: Drive to Survive-inspired story mode, Driven to Glory, customizable races through Race Creator, and multiplayer support. Just be aware that it’s another hefty Quest download, and this racing sim needs 31.1GB of storage space. That’s second only to Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, which requires 41GB.

GRID Legends arrives on January 12 for Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, offering a 10% pre-order discount for $26.99. PSVR 2 and PC VR releases remain unconfirmed, and we’ll update this story once we learn more.