Groundhog Day VR Gets Permanent Price Drop, Meet The Cast In New Dev Diary

Okay campers, rise and shine. And don’t forget your booties because it’s cold out there today…

That’s right, woodchuck chuckers, it’s Groundhog Day!

Yup, today is the official date that Bill Murray’s Phil Connors gets stuck in time loop hell. And, if you’re a VR fan, you also know its the day his son, Phil Connors Jr, gets stuck too. Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son released for PC VR and PSVR headsets late last year, so this is the first actual Groundhog Day you can experience for yourself. But be sure to take your headset off at midnight.

To celebrate, the game’s getting an official, permanent price drop. You’ll now be able to pick it up for $14.99 across all platforms. That’s 50% off of the original price it launched at in 2019. Still no word on a Quest version just yet, though.

Not only that, but Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer Tequila Works just released another developer diary for the game. This time around the team is talking about the cast of the game. Tequila Works used mo-cap to bring its scenes to life, but they also had the lofty task of living up to the quick-witted legacy of Bill Murray’s original. There’s some very cool shots in the trailer showing just how they did that, including a look into table readings and live recordings. Definitely check it out if you have an interest in that sort of stuff.

Anyways, happy Groundhog Day! Plan on picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below.