Guardians Is A Blend Of FPS And RTS For Quest And PC VR

Upcoming Oculus Quest and PC VR game Guardians mixes elements of first-person shooters and real-time strategy games across single and multiplayer modes.

Developed by Virtual Age, Guardians is set in a far-flung future in which elite teams of soldiers travel to alien planets to extract a mysterious energy resource. You’re tasked with fending off each planet’s inhabitants as you secure those resources. That essentially boils down to a shooter in which you gun down hordes of bug-like enemies with the assistance of NPC units and base components you can summon. Check it out in the trailer below.

Guardians VR Revealed

It looks fairly simple, which is the developer’s aim – the team says it wants an experience that’s easy to pick up and play but hard to master. It certainly seems like the more strategic elements of the game could introduce a lot of twists that push it beyond a simple wave shooter. Elsewhere you get seven weapons including your usual assortment of machine guns, pistols and shotguns as well as more interesting designs like a bow and arrow and what looks like a tether beam.

Guardians offers a full single-player campaign with 12 levels across three planets, but there’s also drop-in cooperative multiplayer to help even the odds and PvP modes too.

The game’s aiming to launch in Q2 of 2021 and is currently in beta. It’ll come to PC via Steam and Quest via SideQuest. You can currently join the game’s discord to find out more info. Are you interested in Guardians? Let us know in the comments below!