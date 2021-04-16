Ex-Guitar Hero Designer Joins Unplugged VR

Vertigo Games announced that Marcus Henderson, known for his work on the Guitar Hero and Rock Band franchises, is joining the Unplugged VR team.

Developed by Anotherway, we first covered Unplugged back in April of last year. Since then, it’s been picked up by Vertigo Games, the developer of popular VR titles like Arizona Sunshine and After the Fall and publisher of A Fisherman’s Tale.

Unplugged isn’t an app that teaches you guitar — on the contrary, it’s app where you can live out your air guitar dreams, playing to a virtual screaming crowd. It uses hand tracking on Quest to identify the position of your hands and fingers and translate that into music in a Guitar Hero-fashion. It makes sense, then, that ex-Guitar Hero lead guitarist and game designer Marcus Henderson has been brought on board.

Anotherway’s producer Julia Casal said in a prepared statement: “Marcus dove right into the project from the very beginning. It’s amazing to see how the game has grown in such a short time, thanks to his efforts on brand partnerships and his game design experience.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Vertigo and Anotherway teams on such an amazing and exciting new game,” said Henderson. “Music games and VR are a perfect match and the team has crafted a true love letter to guitar and rock music in general with Unplugged. We can’t wait to get it into your (virtual) hands later this year!”

Henderson’s statement seems to confirm that the game is still on track for its planned Q3 2021 release. Keep an eye out for more details soon.