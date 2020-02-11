Western Shooter Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR Is Coming To Quest

Oculus Quest’s latest wave shooter is a port of the Wild West-themed Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR.

Guns’n’Stories first released on PC VR headsets a few years back before coming to PSVR. It’s developed by Hungary-based Mirowin (which is currently working on its latest title, Boiling Steel).

The game stars an old gunslinger, telling stories of his youth. That translates to you dual-wielding pistols/tommy guns and gunning down hordes of bandits. The campaign promises a full story-driven mode. If you want to give it a try before you buy, you can download a free preface for the game and try it via Oculus Link.

We’ve never reviewed the game ourselves but this looks like fairly standard shooter fare. It holds a ‘Very Positive’ user review rating on Steam based on over 200 reviews, so it seems like the internet likes it at least. Still, it’s been two years since its first release, so don’t expect a cutting edge experience.

You can wishlist Guns’n’Stories on the Quest store now. No word yet on if there’s cross-buy with the Rift version of the game. A final release date hasn’t been announced, but we’d expect it to be fairly soon given its official listing.

It’s been a pretty dry patch for Quest releases of late; just a handful of apps have released so far in 2020. But Ghost Giant is out next week and Pixel Ripped 1995 is coming this spring, so hopefully the drought is nearing its end.

Will you be picking up Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below!