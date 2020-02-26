In-VR Interview: Virtual Desktop’s Sole Developer

Related Posts
- 'Virtual Desktop' Converts Your Entire PC Into A VR Experience
Earlier this month we broke the story about Big Screen, an upcoming VR application that…
- Virtual Desktop Is Coming To Oculus Go & Gear VR This Thursday
Virtual Desktop, the app which lets you view your PC's monitor inside VR, is launching…
David Heaney
David Heaney has been a VR enthusiast since before the Oculus Kickstarter, inspired by science fiction books like Snow Crash. He comes from a Software Engineering background, but now writes for UploadVR, primarily about the technology behind VR hardware and software. He believes that VR will one day become a mainstream technology that will fundamentally transform society.Twitter
Share This