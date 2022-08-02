Gym Class Raises $8 Million In Funding, Launching On Quest Store In Fall

The App Lab basketball game Gym Class raised $8 million in a recent seed funding round ahead of a launch on the Meta Quest Store in the fall.

Despite only being in available in beta through Meta’s App Lab platform on Quest, Gym Class has a near-perfect user rating score – just shy of 5 stars –from over 14,000 players. Developers IRL Studios says the title has been downloaded over a million times through App Lab. The recent seed funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz alongside participation from Y Combinator.

Gym Class offers a solid translation of basketball gameplay into VR, with fun mechanics, ball physics and multiplayer modes that let you hit the court against friends and other players. According to IRL Studios, it will move off App Lab and onto the main Quest Store for an official release in Fall 2022. I tried the game out myself back around its initial App Lab release and enjoyed the short time I spent with it. Since then, Gym Class received new content updates adding features like court/lobby management, private matches and visual design options for your court.

Gym Class joins the likes of Real VR Fishing, The Thrill of the Fight, Carve Snowboarding and many more on our list of Best VR Sports Games. It’s listed as our pick for best basketball game, so it will be exciting to see it move over from App Lab into full release later this year.

