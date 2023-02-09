NBA Content Coming To Basketball VR App Gym Class This Winter

The popular VR basketball Gym Class announced a licensing relationship with the National Basketball Association (NBA) today, which will let users play on virtual replicas of NBA team courts and use team-branded apparel and balls in-game.

This relationship will begin with the launch of the ‘NBA Bundle’ for Gym Class this winter, which will be available for $19.99 and “includes a virtual replica of an NBA team’s court, two different sets of team-branded apparel, and a team-branded basketball.” The bundle will be available for all 30 NBA teams and additional branded basketballs and accessories will also be sold separately.

Gym Class started out on App Lab for Quest, where the developers say it was downloaded over a million times. It raised $8 million in funding in August last year, before transitioning off App Lab to a release on the full Quest Store in October, available as a free-to-play title. The app also offers an optional $14.99 in-game purchase for access to Gym Class PRO, which includes features like customizable private courts and personalized full-body avatars.

The app offers players a full basketball experience in VR, with in-game shooting, grabbing and moving all working off tracked movements from the player. There’s support for several game modes, drills and multiplayer, including 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 competitive matches.

Gym Class is available now for Quest headsets, with the NBA licensed content available later this year in winter.