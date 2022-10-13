Basketball Game Gym Class VR Now Available On Quest Store

Basketball game Gym Class VR is now available on the official Quest store, after a successful stint on App Lab.

Gym Class supports all headsets on the Quest platform, including the original Quest, Quest 2 and Quest Pro, and uses a free-to-play model with optional in-app purchases. This includes a $14.99 purchase for ‘GM Mode’, which grants users access to a customizable private court where they can invite others and play with friends using full-body avatars. The store description notes that on the original Quest only “a solo court experience is supported at this time.”

Gym Class developers IRL Studios say that the game was downloaded over a million times on App Lab with over 14,000 user reviews. At the time of writing, those reviews put Gym Class at an extraordinarily high rating, with 93% of users giving it 5 Stars.

After featuring in Meta’s gaming showcase during yesterday’s Connect keynote, Gym Class will now move from App Lab to the official Quest store, ahead of the launch of Quest Pro later this month.

In addition to today’s Quest Store launch, Gym Class VR also announced even more funding, after already raising $8 million in a previous funding round few months ago. This funding round was mostly led by investments by professional basketball players and those involved in the sport, such as Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Lonzo Ball, Danny Green and more.

Gym Class VR is available now on the official Quest Store.