Half-Life 2: Episode Two VR Mod Finishes The Job On April 6

Half-Life 2: Episode Two will soon join its predecessors in PC VR, arriving as a free Steam mod on April 6.

Having previously confirmed plans for an Episode Two VR port, the Source VR Mod Team revealed the release date for this final part (sorry Half-Life 3 hopefuls) of Valve’s iconic FPS last week when Half-Life 2: Episode One VR Mod released. Like the Half-Life 2 VR Mod and Episode One, you must own the base Episode Two game on Steam to access this. Furthermore, the Source VR Mod Team states anyone using someone else’s account via family sharing feature won’t work.

Offering full room-scale VR with motion controls, new weapon interactions, comfort options like motion vignettes and more, that’s compatible with any headset supported by SteamVR. You can check out the mod page for more information. Based on the quality-of-life updates Half-Life 2: VR Mod received post-launch, support for bHaptics TactSuit vests and Steam Workshop also seems likely.

Half-Life 2: Episode Two is available now on Steam for $7.99, and included in the The Orange Box bundle for $19.99 alongside the Half-Life 2 base game and Episode One.