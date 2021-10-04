Half-Life: Alyx’s BioShock Mod Gets Huge Part 2 Trailer

The newly-named Patient 8 Games (formerly Section 8), has just released a new trailer for the next installment in its fan-made BioShock campaign mod for Half-Life: Alyx.

Named Return to Rapture, the first part of the mod (which you can download here) brought some of Bioshock’s iconic locations and assets to VR, complete with the first levels of its story-driven campaign. Check out the trailer for the new part below.

Half-Life: Alyx’s BioShock Mod Part 2 Trailer

The footage showcases a range of updates that the team’s Wim Buytaert previously explained to us earlier this year. That includes full weapon models from the original BioShock, interactive assets and even character models like for the Little Sisters. Though the game still retains a lot of Alyx’s core gameplay, Patient 8 has gone to great lengths to transform as much of it as possible into something that’s authentic to BioShock.

Overall, this installment will feature over 3,000 assets from the original BioShock and the developers have also noted that Big Daddies and other characters will now be full-on enemies.

We can’t wait to see how the full thing shapes up. Currently there’s no final date for the release of the mod but did tell us Wim Buytaert that the team is aiming for late October, with the chance that spills into November. You can check out a list of other great Alyx mods right here.

