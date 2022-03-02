Half-Life: Alyx’s Excellent BioShock Mod Launches Huge Second Part Next Week

The second part to developer Patient 8 Games’ ace BioShock VR campaign for Half-Life: Alyx, Return to Rapture, releases next week.

UploadVR can reveal that the unofficial campaign will hit the game’s Steam Workshop page on March 11, picking up where the impressive original set of levels left off. Return to Rapture tells a new story in which Alyx herself travels to the iconic underwater city, coming into contact with both Combine soldiers and headcrabs as well as enemies from the BioShock series.

Check out some gameplay from an early build of part two that we played back in December.

Half-Life: Alyx BioShock VR Mod Release Date Revealed

The second part features 24 new levels, which the developer says should offer roughly 15 hours of gameplay. But this installment also brings far more of the BioShock universe into the game. There are Plasmids and new weapon models like the Thompson submachine gun, for example. Patient 8 is also promising reworked AI with enemies able to heal and thousands of lines of dialogue to deliver the story.

Headed up by wim buytaert, Patient 8 Games has a Patron page for those that want to support the project, but the team is also planning to create its own standalone VR game once work on Return to Rapture has wrapped up.

It’s been a good few weeks for Half-Life: Alyx mods overall. In recent months we’ve been getting installments in the Gunman Contracts series, which also turns Valve’s fantastic title into a mobster shooter. It certainly looks like developers are really getting a hang of building on the foundations that Valve established, then.

Are you going to be checking out Half-Life: Alyx’s newest BioShock VR mod? Let us know in the comments below!