Half-Life: Alyx Makes Top 25 Concurrent Daily Players List On Steam

Half-Life: Alyx made its way into the top 25 of Steam’s concurrent players list on release day. At the time of writing, it peaked at 42,858 concurrent players, placing it firmly in the top 25 games for the day with the highest concurrent players on Steam, VR or otherwise.

March 23 was a big day for Valve, Half-Life and VR fans alike. Valve’s flagship VR title, Half-Life: Alyx, finally released to the world and we are huge fans. While it doesn’t do everything exactly right, the things it does do are absolutely sublime and make it one of VR’s best titles, without a doubt.

It looks like it was a fairly successful launch day for Alyx as well, according to Steam statistics available from Valve. Each day, users can visit this site and see the concurrent players for any game at that point in time, along with the peak concurrent players for the day.

At the time of writing, Half-Life: Alyx peaked at 42,858 players on release day. That put it in the top 25 titles for the day, at least at the time of writing. It is also, notably, the only VR game in both the top 25 and the entire visible concurrent players list.

