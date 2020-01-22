Valve: Half-Life: Alyx Is ‘Done’, Confident Game Won’t Be Delayed

If the recent wave of major videogame releases has you worried that Half-Life: Alyx might be delayed worry not; Valve is “confident” that won’t happen.

The developer noted as much in today’s Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. “With the exception of some tweaks to the absolute final scene, the game is done,” the team wrote under the studio’s account. “Lots of us at Valve, as well as playtesters, have played through the entire game multiple times.”

Half-Life: Alyx Delay Unlikely

So far Half-Life: Alyx is scheduled for release at some point in March. We don’t know exactly what day of the month it might drop, though it is already up for pre-order on Steam. “Right now we’re primarily polishing and fixing bugs, which is where we’d hope to be at this point in the development cycle,” Valve continued. “We’re confident we’ll hit our intended release. (We let the Valve Time happen before we announced the game.”

Valve Time refers to, well, Valve’s notorious ability to take its sweet time releasing anything. When you consider that the company released its first VR headset, the HTC Vive, in early 2016, it’s certainly fair to say that it’s taken them Valve Time to get a full, premium game onto SteamVR.

Yesterday Valve put up the entire collection of Half-Life games for free on Steam until April, which already suggested the company knew it would hit a March release.

So, there you go. Half-Life: Alyx delay? Probably isn’t going to happen. At most we have 69 days until the game releases (and 39 at the least). Still too long for you? Catch up with exactly who Alyx is in our handy video guide, and make sure to get a look at some recently-leaked screenshots.

We’re following along with the AMA and we’ll bring you any other big updates. Happy that a Half-Life: Alyx delay is likely off the table? Let us know in the comments below!