Half-Life: Alyx Fan Campaign Brings Nova Prospekt To VR

Yet another interesting fan campaign for Half-Life: Alyx is now available to play.

This time it’s Monomyth from developer Fabian Pachler. This campaign is still set in the world of Half-Life, bringing players to the Combine facility of Nova Prospekt first seen in Half-Life 2, but you won’t be playing as Alyx. Instead, you’ll be a new character that sneaks through the facility with the help of a radio operator. The game has its own dialogue, as you can hear in the trailer below.

New Half-Life: Alyx Fan Campaign Released

Pachler says the mod will take about an hour to run through and should be played on hard difficulty. It uses assets from the Half-Life 2 Remade Assets team and even some custom Combine designs. For fans of Half-Life 2 it’ll definitely be worth paying a visit to the haunted halls of Nova Prospekt in VR.

Monomyth is just one in a string of notable fan campaigns for Alyx of late. Last week we revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated second part of the BioShock VR mod, Return to Rapture, and there’s been a lot of positive buzz about the Gunman Contracts series that turns the game into a John Wick-style shooter. Mods like this keep us coming back to Alyx while we wait to see if Valve has any intentions to deliver another VR game. Currently, it’s a little busy with the launch of the Steam Deck.

