Half-Life: Alyx Comes Free With Vive Cosmos Elite

HTC’s new SteamVR headset, the Vive Cosmos Elite, now comes with a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx.

HTC announced the partnership with Alyx developer Valve today. The Cosmos Elite is a premium version of the company’s Cosmos headset. Whereas the original Cosmos features six camera inside-out tracking with a pair of new controllers, the Cosmos Elite swaps out the headset’s front faceplate for one that supports SteamVR tracking. The kit comes with two SteamVR 1.0 base stations and two of the original Vive controllers, not the new ones designed for the original Cosmos.

A redemption code for Half-Life: Alyx will be included inside every Cosmos Elite box (unless you order to China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Singapore or Ukraine). The headset is shipping from today and Alyx launches on March 23. It doesn’t sound like this offer extends to the original Cosmos, but we’ve asked HTC.

HTC and Valve go a ways back with VR, of course, teaming up to launch the original Vive, the first SteamVR headset, in 2016.

Crucially, Valve is offering a free copy of Alyx to anyone that buys its own premium VR headset, the Valve Index. But shipping on Index is heavily backordered, with new orders not expected to ship until after eight weeks from now. The Cosmos Elite is readily in stock, so it’s one of the faster ways to ensure playing Alyx.

That said, Cosmos Elite costs $899, whereas Index costs $999. For the $100 difference, you’ll get improved SteamVR 2.0 base stations and the more advanced Valve Index controllers. You might want to consider that factor before rushing out to buy an Elite.

HTC is also set to release a cheaper version of the Cosmos called the Cosmos Play in the future. This version has four cameras for inside-out tracking and will come in at a lower price point. The company originally suggested it will cost $499, but noted that price could change by release. There’s no release date just yet.

