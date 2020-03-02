Watch: Over 10 Minutes Of Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay

It’s just three weeks until Half-Life: Alyx is with us. To celebrate, Valve just released the first full footage of the game, with over 10 minutes to enjoy.

New Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay

The first and most lengthy of these videos seems to pick up with Alyx in a train station. The player is sneaking through the rubble, taking down headcrabs and monsters as they go. Items are thrown back towards the player with a flick of the wrist of the new gravity gloves, too.

What’s really impressive here is the physics on show. When Alyx opens up a locker door, objects tumble out as if they’ve been there all along. To avoid surveillance, Alyx puts a bucket over a camera. Also of note here is a weapon workbench that allows players to add modifications to a pistol. The upgrades are then put to use in a pretty grueling fight. A health station, meanwhile, gets Alyx back to full strength with a series of injections. Gnarly.

The next video changes up the style, showing some hacking puzzles Alyx encounters and some pretty incredible scenery, promising production values the likes of which we’ve rarely seen in VR. Notably, this video uses smooth locomotion, whereas the first uses teleportation.

Finally, the last video includes a construction yard shootout using the game’s dashing mechanic. Alyx takes the fight to the Combine, opening car doors for covers, hiding in portaloos (and finding helpful items in them… ew). And, yes, this is the scene with the small error in a screenshot released last month (literally).

Excited yet? We definitely are. Half-Life: Alyx touches down on PC VR headsets via SteamVR on March 23rd. If you own a Valve Index headset, you’ll get a copy of the game for free. Plus the game makes exclusive use of the Index controllers.

Were you impressed by this new Half-Life: Alyx gameplay?