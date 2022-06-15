Half-Life: Alyx Levitation – Here’s 7+ Minutes Of Impressive Mod Gameplay

Half-Life: Alyx’s upcoming fan campaign, Levitation, continues to look hugely promising in this new gameplay video.

Over seven minutes of footage from the mod from developers FMPONE and Corey Laddo debuted at the PC Gamer Show this weekend.

Half-Life: Alyx Levitation Gameplay

The footage shows newly-designed environments that allow for more of Alyx’s seminal gameplay. So expect the same enemy types and encounters but with fresh angles. Towards the end of the demo, things move outside in a hugely impressive construction yard sequence that has some callbacks to some of the climactic moments of the main game.

Levitation was first announced in April, promising a four to five hour campaign that will release in Q3 of this year as a free mod for people that own the original game. In the experience you’ll pick up with a new story that sees Alyx investigating a mysterious levitating structure. Whilst not an official expansion by any means, it looks to be proof that Alyx modders are really getting to grips with Valve’s set of tools.

Need more Alyx mods? You’ll want to check out Return To Rapture, a fantastic two-part campaign that combines the world of Half-Life with the BioShock universe. There’s also Gunman Contracts, which turns the game into a John Wick-style shooter. And also be sure to check out our list of the best Alyx mods.

No specific release date for this mod just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do. Are you going to check out Half-Life: Alyx Levitation when it releases? Let us know in the comments below!