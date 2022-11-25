Half-Life: Alyx Levitation Mod Releases Today On Steam Workshop

Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation, a new campaign mod from FMPone and CoreyLaddo, arrives today on Steam Workshop.

First announced in April, Levitation sees Alyx Vance following the trail of Maya and Barry, two rebels who discovered a sinister project in the Combine’s Sector X. Investigating a mysterious floating structure, this campaign mod has a self-contained narrative that builds upon the Half Life: Alyx ending, featuring appearances from Russell and G-Man.

Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION will be releasing this Friday — November 25, 2022. 💥🎆 The mod is 3-4 hours long, and FREE for all owners of Half-Life: Alyx. You can join us in celebrating the release in our Discord channel https://t.co/27IyTzhnbn pic.twitter.com/IboqIYDUDT — FMPONE (@FMPONE) November 23, 2022

According to FMPone, Levitation’s campaign is 3-4 hours long, and it’s free for everyone who owns Half-Life: Alyx. While it won’t feature any big gameplay changes like we’ve seen in other Alyx mods, gameplay footage from this year’s PC Gaming Show revealed newly-designed environments.

We previously interviewed CoreyLaddo about Levitation back in April. Discussing Half-Life: Alyx’s wider community, the challenges surrounding Source 2 modding, and individual projects, he explained how this mod entered development with FMPOne. He told us to expect “new level design twists” and “a lot of exciting moments.”

Levitation isn’t the only major Half-Life: Alyx mod we’ve seen these last two years, either. Between Monomyth, Return To Rapture, Half-Life: Incursion, Gunman Contracts, and more, Alyx’s modding community has given significant longevity to Valve’s first-person shooter. Make sure to check out our list of the best Alyx mods if you’re looking for something else to dive into after Levitation.

If you’ve not bought it yet, there’s good news. Steam’s Autumn sale has given us Half-Life Alyx’s best discount yet, available for $23.99 until November 29.