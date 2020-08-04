Half-Life: Alyx Mod Transforms Gravity Gloves Into Amazing Weapons

Last week a new Half-Life: Alyx mod hit the Steam Workshop called Glorious Gloves that transforms the base Gravity Gloves into amazingly powerful weapons more similar to having two Gravity Guns embedded in the palms of your hands.

To be honest, this is probably closer to what most people had in mind when they first found out there would be Gravity Gloves in a Half-Life VR game. It seems like a more natural evolution of the Gravity Gun concept than the boiled down interpretation we actually got in Half-Life: Alyx. It’s still an incredible game, but these gloves just feel more badass. According to the mod’s creator you could finish about 90% of the game using only these new gloves as your weapons and nothing else.

According to the Glorious Gloves mod page on Steam, the features specifically are Levitation, Punting, and Improved Grabbity. Levitation works how you’d think by closing your hand to “grab” something from a distance, except now it can be used from a much further distance and on basically any physics object in the game.

Then if you punch that closed fist forward/away from you, it sends it flying with force — aka Punting. You can even do this on objects you’re not levitating as a sort of shockwave of energy, kind of like air punching. Plus, tethering and pulling objects towards you, aka using Grabbity, works from a further distance and on more objects as well.

You can see some gameplay of this Half-Life: Alyx mod in action at the top of this post and the trailer created by the mod’s author directly above this paragraph. Let us know what you think down in the comments below!