Watch The Entire Half-Life: Alyx Story Like A Movie

Earlier this week, Valve’s flagship VR title, Half-Life: Alyx released worldwide. Those who own VR headsets will no doubt want to jump in, and play the game. But what if you don’t own a headset or don’t feel like playing the game in full?

Half-Life: Alyx is split into chapters. While each chapter varies in length, most of them can be completed by an experienced player in about 20 minutes – the length of a short episode of TV. So to to help Half-Life fans who don’t own a VR headset or those who simply want to watch the story unfold without playing, we’ve compiled all of the game into videos below.

This footage was recorded on the Valve Index with no commentary and played in story mode, for the most cinematic experience possible. Story mode allowed our editor Jamie Feltham to move through the game as smoothly as possible, with a focus on showing as much of the world and as many details as possible to viewers.

The first embed below is a playlist that will play each chapter one after the other like a giant movie, coming in at a whopping 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The videos following that are each chapter embedded separately, like episodes of a TV show, allowing you to watch parts at a time or in small doses.

Half-Life: Alyx – Full Game Movie, All Chapters – Playlist

Chapter 1 – Entanglement

Chapter 2 – The Quarantine Zone

Chapter 3 – Is Or Will Be

Chapter 4 – Superweapon

Chapter 5 – The Northern Star

Chapters 6 – Arms Race

Chapter 7 – Jeff

Chapter 8 – Captivity

Chapter 9 – Revelations

Chapter 10 – Breaking and Entering

Chapter 11 – Point Extraction

