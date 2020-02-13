Half-Life: Alyx Releases March 23 For PC VR Headsets

Valve dated the release of Half-Life: Alyx for March 23 via Steam.

The news comes via a tweet from the official Valve account along with a few new screenshots from the game.

According to Valve, “Pre-Order bonuses for anyone who has purchased a Valve Index will start rolling out the week of March 2nd, beginning with Steam VR Home environments inspired by locations in Half-Life: Alyx.”

The company also added that “We will have more information on upcoming Valve Index availability soon.” The headset has been unavailable for purchase in recent weeks after being backordered into March. The company said in January it hoped to be back in stock before the highly anticipated VR game’s release. As a reminder, some optional interactions are only possible in Half-Life: Alyx with the company’s own Index Controllers which were developed alongside the game itself. The controllers work with the high-end Index headset or others, like the Vive, that are compatible with Valve’s SteamVR Tracking system. The game is expected to work with all PC VR headsets with tracked controllers, including Oculus Quest when used in the wired Oculus Link mode.

The VR release — the first new Half-Life game in more than a decade — comes the Monday after the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

We know our readers are looking forward to playing the game, as are we. So it is nice to have a firm release date for folks to plan around.

Will you be taking time off work to play Half-Life: Alyx? Or making other plans for the game? Let us know in the comments below.