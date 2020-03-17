Half-Life: Alyx Releases 10am Pacific On March 23, Pre-load Begins Friday

Valve announced that Half-Life: Alyx will release at 10am Pacific time next Monday, March 23. Users will be able to pre-load the game in advance of its release, beginning this Friday, March 20th.

After a long wait for VR fans (and an even longer wait for Half-Life fans), Valve’s flagship game Half-Life: Alyx will finally release next week. The title is a prequel to Half-Life 2, originally released in 2004, and will see you play as Alyx Vance in City 17, fighting against the Combine. The game will release with support for all SteamVR headsets, but will have some interactions exclusive to the Valve Index.

Those who have purchased Half-Life: Alyx (or own a Valve Index and/or Index controllers, which include a free copy of the game) will be able to start downloading it from this coming Friday, March 20. This will allow users to have all the files downloaded and be ready to start playing as soon as the game is released. While we already knew the game would release on March 23, the good news is that Valve has now announced the exact unlock time. From 10am Pacific, Half-Life: Alyx will be available to play worldwide on Steam.

For our international readers, here’s a few different cities that might help you figure out what 10am Pacific, March 23 converts to for your timezone:

Los Angeles (Pacific time) — 10am, March 23

New York (Eastern time) — 1pm, March 23

London (GMT) — 5pm, March 23

Tokyo (UTC +9) — 2am, March 24

Sydney (AEDT) — 4am, March 24

If you’re still unsure, you can use this tool to help convert Pacific time to your own region.

Will you be jumping into Half-Life: Alyx the minute it unlocks? Let us know in the comments.