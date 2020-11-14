Half-Life: Alyx Wins VR Game Of The Year At 2020 VR Awards

The 2020 VR Awards moved online last week as the annual ceremony celebrated the best in the VR industry. Unsurprisingly, Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx took home one of the big prizes.

The PC VR game, arguably the biggest title yet to release for VR headsets, was awarded VR Game of the Year at the show. Alyx beat out the likes of Sanzaru Games’ Asgard’s Wrath and Stress Level Zero’s Boneworks in a tightly contested year. It was one of two victories for Valve – the company also took home VR Hardware of the Year for the Index headset, surpassing the Oculus Rift S and Varjo’s VR – 2.

But the VR Awards look beyond gaming, and also award prizes for the best films, experiences and marketing among others. Disney’s Myth: A Frozen Tale, which released on Quest a few months back, took home the film prize while sensational live VR theater hub, The Under Presents, was awarded experience. HTC Founder Cher Wang, meanwhile, was awarded VR’s Lifetime Achievement recgonition.

You can see the full list of winners below.

VR Film of the Year:

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Walt Disney Animation

VR Social Influencer:

Thrillseeker

VR Hardware of the Year:

Index – Valve

VR Game of the Year:

Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

VR Experience of the Year:

The Under Presents – Tender Claws

VR Marketing of the Year:

Virtual Market 4 – HIKKY Co., LTD.

Rising VR Company of the Year:

KLIP VR Immersive Technologies Private Limited

Innovative VR Company of the Year:

Qualcomm

VR Education and Training of the Year:

MEL Chemistry – MEL Science

VR Healthcare of the Year:

Fundamental Surgery @HomeVR modality – Fundamental VR

Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year:

Avengers: Damage Control – ILMxLAB & The VOID

VR Social Impact Award:

Alcove – AARP Innovation Labs

VR Enterprise Solution of the Year:

BRP-Rotax VR Job Assessment – MEDIASQUAD GmbH

VR Lifetime Achievement Award by Accenture:

Cher Wang, Founder, HTC