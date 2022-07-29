Half-Life: Incursion Brings New Waved-Based Combat Campaign To Alyx

Half-Life: Incursion is a new mod for Half-Life: Alyx that adds a one-hour campaign with wave-based combat and randomized enemy spawns.

The creators describe Incursion as “hour-long campaign with non-linear objectives” that offers more challenging combat than the base game. You’ll be able to choose your own weapon upgrades and forge your own path through Incursion, which is set in an open environment with random enemy and ammo spawn locations. Not only will that keep you on your feet, but it should vary the experience on subsequent playthroughs.

You can check out the trailer in the tweet above, but here’s a short description, from the Steam Workshop listing:

When Alyx Vance is caught on the wrong side of the Quarantine Zone, she has only her wits, guns, and Russell to help her get back to City 17. But it won’t be easy: the Combine have her trapped at one of their checkpoints, and she’ll need to manage her resources and use clever tactics to escape…or stick around for some target practice.

The mod is a collaborative effort between a small group responsible for the voice overs, level design, artwork, scripting and more.

Despite launching more than two years ago, Half-Life: Alyx still stands tall as one of the most impressive VR experiences available. Since launch, the community has boosted the game’s longevity even further by providing Alyx players with a steady stream of mods, maps and extra content through the Steam Workshop.

Alyx regularly goes discounted at half price during large Steam sales, so if you haven’t nabbed it already, keep an eye out. Half-Life: Incursion is available for free on the Steam Workshop now.