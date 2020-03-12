Abe VR, Siren Developer Hammerhead Moves Under Dimension Branding

Hammerhead, the UK-based VR developer working on original projects such as Abe VR and promotional experiences like last year’s Britannia VR app, is today merging with the Dimension brand.

Dimension is the name given to the London-based volumetric capture studio that opened a few years ago. The site is operated by Hammerhead, which has often used the technology in its own projects and those for clients. Volumetric capture, in this case, is a process of recording a human performance using a 360-degree rig lined with cameras. After capture, each camera stitches its recording into a 3D model of the performance that can be used as an asset in VR, AR or traditional experiences.

You can see the tech at use in Hammerhead’s own Britannia and Virtual Viking VR apps. In fact, it was the end-to-end solution of Dimension capture and Hammerhead development that spurred the move to bring the latter under the former’s branding. You can see some of its past work in the video below.

“Our studios have always collaborated on productions and have a great shared culture but are increasingly being engaged end-to-end on immersive and location-based entertainment productions as one team,” explained Simon Windsor, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Dimension, in a prepared statement.” In recognition of this and our exciting roadmap for the next generation of volumetric and XR content, we’ve decided the time is right to focus everything under Dimension. Future products and productions launched will be Dimension.”

The company confirmed to UploadVR that there have been no job losses in the transition. Ongoing projects have not been canceled, either.

We’re looking forward to seeing more from Dimension soon, then. We’re still excited to see what becomes of Abe, which we debuted at our E3 VR Showcase last year.