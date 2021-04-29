Hand Physics Lab Updates With 60Hz Hand Tracking Support On Quest 2

Hand Physics Lab pushed out an update that adds support for the new High Frequency Hand Tracking mode that became available to developers yesterday.

The update integrates a doubling of the hand tracking rate, but comes at a performance cost that means it’s only available for Quest 2 users.

Previously, the rate of hand tracking using the Quest 2’s cameras was limited to just 30Hz. Yesterday, Oculus gave developers the option to enable a ‘High Frequency Hand Tracking’ mode that ups the rate to 60Hz and reduces end-to-end latency by 10%.

Overall, the new mode is meant to be more effective for tracking fast hand movements. It does possess a slight increase in jitter in low light situations, but Facebook says this will be fixed in a future update.

You can read more about the High Frequency Hand Tracking mode and how developers can enable it here.

Hand Physics Lab started as a series of experimental demonstration interactions to show off the capabilities (and limitations) of the Quest’s then-new hand tracking support. It was available on SideQuest and received a few updates adding new interactions and situations.

However, earlier this month, a new and improved revamped version of the experience launched on the Oculus Store, with support for controllers and hand tracking. It presents the interactions as puzzles that form a larger campaign, along with a sandbox mode for the puzzles that you’ve completed. For more info, check out our review.

The addition of High Frequency Hand Tracking should improve the experience dramatically for most users. After testing the update earlier today, I can say that I found the hand tracking felt noticeably better and smoother overall.

Have you tried high frequency hand tracking on Quest 2? Let us know what you think in the comments below.