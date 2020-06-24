Hatsune Miku Is Getting Her Very Own VR ‘Amusement Park’ This Summer

Hatsune Miku is a vocaloid software voicebank, or in other words an entirely digital vocal performing artist, with a massive fan following in Japan. This summer, she is getting her very own VR ‘Amusement Park’ dubbed Miku Land Gate that you can visit for free using VirtualCast.

Even if you’ve never seen or heard a performance, chances are if you’ve spent any length of time on the internet over the past decade then you’re probably aware of Hatsune Miku. The character is represented by a teenaged girl avatar with turquoise twintail hair. Her name was created by combining the Japanese words for “first,” “sound,” and “future.”

To reiterate: she is not an avatar controlled by someone singing into a microphone, she is actually entirely digital. As a result, her voice is actually created using Yamaha vocaloid synthesizing technology.

From the sounds of it Miku Land Gate will be like a digital music festival you can visit inside VR. In addition to performances you’ll be able to watch alongside others while wearing VR headsets, there will be areas to explore and even merchandise to purchase.

Unsurprisingly, Hatsune Miku has already appeared across a wide range of VR games and apps such as this music rhythm game on Steam and on PSVR that’s appropriately titled Hatsune Miku VR.

Miku Land Gate will run from August 8th – August 10th 2020 inside VirtualCast. It’s a free event and you can learn more by visiting the official website here.

h/t: VRFocus