Hello Neighbor: Search And Rescue Releases On PSVR 2 In May

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue will release May 24 for PlayStation VR2.

Developers tinyBuild first revealed the game several months ago, announcing a simultaneous launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR on February 22. However, a few weeks before PSVR 2 launch, the game’s release date was removed and it was seemingly delayed with no update release window.

This week, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue’s PlayStation page was updated with a new release date, accepting pre-orders for May 24, 2023. The PC VR release remains unconfirmed and is still listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Steam. We sought confirmation from a tinyBuild representative on both the PSVR 2 and PC VR release dates and will update this piece if we receive a response.

Hello Neighbor is a popular flatscreen franchise and this will mark its first venture onto VR headsets. Described as a VR horror-puzzle game, tinyBuild says that players will “sneak into your creepy neighbor’s house to save your friend,” with multiple playable characters, environmental puzzles and non-linear exploration.

You can view the game’s PlayStation store listing here or the PC VR listing over on Steam.