Hellsweeper PSVR 2 Release Confirmed, Coming Later This Year

Upcoming dark fantasy combat game Hellsweeper VR will release on PlayStation VR2 later this year.

It’s a new title from Mixed Realm, the team behind Sairento, and will be published by Vertigo Games, known for Arizona Sunshine, A Fisherman’s Tale and more. Hellsweeper was originally set for release on PC VR and Quest 2 in late 2022, but in November a delay was confirmed, pushing the game to Q2 2023.

Vertigo and Mixed Realms confirmed a PSVR 2 release for Hellsweeper this week, with the PlayStation blog stating that the PSVR 2 version will arrive “later this year.”

We tried the game out last year at Gamescom, noting that its fast-paced and intense combat was a lot of fun. The game focuses on a gesture-based system that lets you summon expendable weapons with awesome results:

What makes this system really interesting is the combos you can create by combining two weapons or spells together. If you summon an item in each hand, you can smash them together to create a unique combination with different effects. Smashing my fireball onto my sword, for example, gave me a flaming sword. Likewise, combining a fireball and a bow together creates flaming arrows. You can even combine multiples of the same spell together – two fireballs merge to create one massive ball of energy, which I could shoot across the map and detonate at will.

For more info, you can read our full Hellsweeper VR hands-on from Gamescom.

Hellsweeper VR releases for PC VR, Quest 2 and PSVR 2 later this year – keep an eye out for more news in the months ahead.