Hideo Kojima Talks Up Tokyo Game Show VR Project But Don’t Expect A New Game

Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima expressed interest in VR for this year’s Tokyo Game Show, though it’s unlikely to be a new game.

Speculation was stirred earlier today thanks to a Twitter post from Hideo Kojima. “Doing the final check of KJP VR that we are going to show at TGS 2022,” he explained, attaching three photos of him using a Meta Quest 2. However, despite previous rumors that Kojima’s working on a PSVR 2 game, this doesn’t appear to be a new project from his development studio Kojima Productions.

Doing the final check of KJP VR that we are going to show at TGS 2022👍😍🫶🚀 pic.twitter.com/GFWZSc6OAc — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 14, 2022

In a previous tweet on September 12, Kojima stated the team “thought we could do something on our own” after hearing TGS would be an in-person event once again. For the unaware, Tokyo Game Show 2021 used VR booths as part of a digital-only format, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the VR showfloor remains for 2022. He then explains the team “decided to participate in VR and sell merchandise as much as we could at our indie studio.”

“So we will not be exhibiting any games. We will have a VR experience of the KJP entrance, which we could not take out due to the move and had to tear down,” Kojima explains in a follow-up tweet. As such, this rules out any new projects making their debut.

Kojima Productions is believed to be working on two projects at this time, neither of which involve VR. The first is a Death Stranding sequel, which lead actor Norman Reedus has publicly alluded to. Likewise, Kojima announced a new game in partnership with Xbox Game Studios during this year’s Summer Games Fest, calling it a “never-before-seen concept.”

Anyone looking to experience TGS in VR this year can download the free app via the official website once the show begins on September 15. Any in-person attendees can go hands-on with PSVR 2 and Resident Evil Village on the public showfloor.

Would you be interested in a VR game from Hideo Kojima? Let us know in the comments below.