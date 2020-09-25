Hideo Kojima: ‘I Think The Next 2 – 3 Years Will Be Major For VR’

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima thinks the next two to three years will be “major” for VR and the people working in it.

Kojima said as much in a recent documentary following the history of PlayStation, called From Bedrooms To Billions: The PlayStation Revolution. “I think that VR will be a major shift,” he said in a segment focusing on Sony’s work with the technology. “In the games up until the present, all of the video, screens, etc have been put into a square layout that is there to hold information. We’ve have film as a medium for over 100 years now and this is the first time that we’ve broken through this frame.”

Kojima himself hasn’t yet made any VR titles, though has often spoken about his fondness for the technology. In fact, he was a member of the jury for this month’s Venice VR festival.

“Being able to now create art, film, and games that don’t fit into this frame and the question of how to go about expressing this… I think that the next two to three years will be major for this medium in terms of how creators and artists will use it and what they will create.”

In October last year, the famed creator said that, while he was really interested in VR, was currently wasn’t free enough to work on a VR project of his own. Since then his most recent title, Death Stranding, has released on both PS4 and PC. Perhaps he might have since found some time to work on a VR experience?

We can only hope. Would you want to play a Hideo Kojima VR game? What do you think it would look like? Let us know in the comments below!