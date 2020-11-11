Watch: Hinge Mashes Horror And BioShock Together In Incredible Gameplay Trailer

A new Hinge gameplay trailer just dropped, and it looks pretty spectacular.

We’d already written about this intriguing upcoming horror game a few months back. Back then all we had was a CG teaser trailer that looked promising but didn’t tell us how the game itself would play. Now, though, developer Arcadia has released the first gameplay footage of the experience and, well, just look for yourself.

Hinge Gameplay Trailer

Granted this is a controlled and scripted slice of gameplay, but there are several really fascinating ideas here. Hinge is set in a luxury skyscraper than finds itself teleported to another dimension in which reality quickly crumbles away.

Playing as various characters lost in this new realm, you’ll find the building shifting before your eyes as frightening invaders make their way inside. The trailer seems to show invisible enemies and those that only move when you’re not looking at them, which are two mechanics with a lot of potential for VR. Plus the setting seems to mix elements of BioShock’s Rapture with more direct nods to H.P. Lovecraft. That’s a pretty cool combination.

There’s lots to look forward to, then, but we’ll have to wait and see how the game itself pans out. As we reported before, Hinge will be released episodically, and you can expect around three to four hours of gameplay in each installment. The first episode is touching down on November 27th on SteamVR, but no word on the later entries just yet.

What did you make of the Hinge gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments below!