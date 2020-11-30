Hinge Performance Issues Being Addressed After Negative Steam Reviews

The developer of the newly-released VR horror game Hinge is working on fixing performance issues right now, with the aim of getting an update out this week.

Hinge caught people’s attention — including ours — for its impressive visuals and VR-centric design. We got to try out the first episode early and found some promising hints for a great game hidden within. However, we encountered some performance issues trying the game out on two rigs, and it seems others have found the same. Check out our first gameplay video below to see what we mean.

In fact, the game currently holds a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam with many of the 20 reviews citing similar performance concerns. Based on what we’ve played, the current build of Hinge struggles to maintain a consistent framerate — an especially big problem for a VR game — and some environments don’t fully load until you’ve already taken a few steps into them.

Speaking to UploadVR, however, developer Arcadia confirmed that it’s working on those issues “right now” and aims to have a fix live this Friday.

We’d definitely recommend holding off until the patch is live to see if Arcadia can make meaningful improvements to the game, then. Hinge still has issues, like a lack of direction and explanation making it hard to really work out how best to play, but its visual style and tense atmosphere definitely suggest it could one day be a decent game.

Will you be checking out Hinge once this patch is live? Let us know in the comments below!