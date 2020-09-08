Hinge Is A Promising New VR Horror Game Inspired By Lovecraft

We know, we know, another day, another VR horror game inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. But Hinge actually has our hopes up.

This is the debut household VR game from Arcadia, a Russia and London-based studio that also makes VR arcade titles. The entire game is set within a newly-built skyscraper, filled with luxury apartments. Finished just after the end of the Spanish Flu epidemic, its owner hosts a welcome party for its new occupants. But, as you might have guessed, there are ulterior motives at play.

During the party, the entire building seemingly shifts into another reality with nightmarish creatures haunting the guests. Players take control of five different characters and navigate the building in search of a way out. Check out the announcement teaser above – we also get a sort of BioShock-y vibe from it.

Arcadia confirmed to UploadVR that the game will have combat against enemies and it’s also possible to die. You’ll play through each of the five character’s stories across three episodes that the developer says will last between three to four hours each. As for Lovecraft, the team says inspiration comes from the use of cults, non-Euclidean geometry and the protagonist’s own mental state among other aspects.

All-in-all this one sounds pretty promising, then. Hinge will be arriving later this year on PC VR headsets and we’ll be sure to bring you more on the game as soon as we have it. Are you interested in Hinge? Let us know in the comments below!