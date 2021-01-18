Hitman 3 Launch Trailer Promises A Thrilling Adventure For PSVR This Week

The Hitman 3 launch trailer is here two days ahead of release and it’s full of tense moments, pulse-pounding music, and plenty of assassinating and killing to really get you in the mood ahead of its January 20th launch on PS4 with full PSVR support.

Although Hitman 3 is of course launching on every platform you could reasonably imagine, from PC and Google Stadia to Xbox One, X|S, PS4, PS5, and Switch, only the PS4 version of the game will have VR support — and even then, only DualShock 4 support, no motion controllers. But don’t worry, because if you get it on PS5 you’ll get the PS4 version for free so you can try it in VR on PS5 still.

The launch trailer doesn’t seem to include any spoilers, but I’d be lying if I said this series is particularly well known for its captivating narrative. At its best, Hitman excels at delivering dynamic sandbox scenarios that set you loose on trying to find the most creative way to take out a target imaginable. And now, after Hitman 3 releases, PSVR players will be able to enjoy the entire trilogy in VR from start to finish. That’s a lot of sneaky murders.

You can grab a physical copy of Hitman 3 on PS5 for $60 right now on Amazon, which includes free access to the PS4 version with PSVR support. But if you only have a PS4 or only care about playing in VR, you could instead grab it for just PS4 for $10 off at only $50 right now, a price drop that just happened two days ago on January 16th.

Hitman 3 releases on January 20th. Let us know if you plan on diving in this week!