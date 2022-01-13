Hitman 3’s PC VR Support Arrives On January 20

Hitman 3’s much-anticipated PC VR support will arrive on January 20.

Developer IO Interactive confirmed as much in a new stream today looking ahead to what’s new for the game in 2022. PC VR support will be added as a free update for existing owners of the game, and the game’s launching on Steam on this date too.

Hitman 3 PC VR Release Date Revealed

You’ll be getting all the expected features here. The entire main campaign from Hitman 3 will be fully supported, allowing you to step into the shoes of Agent 47 for the first time. But owners of Hitman 1 and 2 will also be able to import those levels into the game and play the entire trilogy in VR too. It’s not underselling it, then, to say that there are tens of hours of VR content waiting for you here.

Hitman 3 already featured full VR support when it released on PS4 last year, and we really enjoyed that version of the game. With that said, there were definite issues with PSVR’s limited tracking on the DualShock 4 controller, and PC VR’s move to two handed-tracked controllers has us very interested to dive back in. It’s very possible that the improved tracking and — hopefully — increased performance make this a hugely improved experience.

Of course, we’re hoping that this isn’t the end of Hitman’s story with VR. The game is also on PS5 and last week’s reveal of PSVR 2 has us very hopeful that IO could update that version of the game to support that headset too. So far the only officially confirmed game for the headset is Horizon Call of the Mountain, but we’re keeping track of all the announced, possible and rumored titles for the device.

Also revealed today were new modes, including Elusive Target Arcade in which you’re given several hits to perform in a row without failing. If you mess up, you’ll need to wait a day before you can try again.

